20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 74,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harvest Festival" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harvest Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
