Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Sklepkolekcjoner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 74,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harvest Festival" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction RedSquare - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction RedSquare - October 7, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date October 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "Harvest Festival" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harvest Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

