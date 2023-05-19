Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
