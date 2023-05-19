Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

