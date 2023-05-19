20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2020 "The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6)