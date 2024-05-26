20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Bison" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

