Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Bison" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2013 "Bison", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
