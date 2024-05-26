Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Bison" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bison" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2013 "Bison", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2013 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search