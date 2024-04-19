Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Stanislaw Wyspianski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2004 "Stanislaw Wyspianski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2004 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search