20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Stanislaw Wyspianski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


