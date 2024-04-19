20 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "Stanislaw Wyspianski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Stanislaw Wyspianski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

