20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "50th Anniversary - United Nations" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (42) UNC (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) GCN (2) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (5)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (8)