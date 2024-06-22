Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "50th Anniversary - United Nations" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
