Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "50th Anniversary - United Nations" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW ET "50th Anniversary - United Nations" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1995 "50th Anniversary - United Nations", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

