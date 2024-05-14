20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harbour porpoise" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

