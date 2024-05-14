Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 56,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "Harbour porpoise" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "Harbour porpoise" at auction Nomisma Aste - June 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
