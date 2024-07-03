Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,8482 oz) 26,381 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1997 "Stag Beetle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 880 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Rare Coins - December 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1997 "Stag Beetle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

