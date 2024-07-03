20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1997 "Stag Beetle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

