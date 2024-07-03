Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1997 MW "Stag Beetle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,52 g
- Pure silver (0,8482 oz) 26,381 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1997 "Stag Beetle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1997 "Stag Beetle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
