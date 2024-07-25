Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 64,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
