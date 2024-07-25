Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 64,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2004 "In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

