Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Zofia Stryjenska" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Zofia Stryjenska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

