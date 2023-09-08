Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Zofia Stryjenska" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Zofia Stryjenska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
