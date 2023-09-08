20 Zlotych 2011 MW UW "Zofia Stryjenska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Zofia Stryjenska" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.

