Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
