Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

