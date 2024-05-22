20 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

