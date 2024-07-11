Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 16,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
