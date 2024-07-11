Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,700
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1995 "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
