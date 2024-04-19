Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2011 MW "European Badge" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "European Badge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2011 MW "European Badge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "European Badge" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2011 "European Badge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

