20 Zlotych 2011 MW "European Badge" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "European Badge" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
