20 Zlotych 2011 MW "European Badge" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2011 "European Badge" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

