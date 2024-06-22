20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Wolf" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

