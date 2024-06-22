Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 21,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Wolf" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1999 "Wolf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

