Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "Wolf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 21,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1999 "Wolf" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3930 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1999 "Wolf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search