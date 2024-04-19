Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,77 g
- Pure silver (0,8556 oz) 26,6122 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Christmas Caroling" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WCN (16)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (21)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 PCG
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Christmas Caroling", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search