Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,8556 oz) 26,6122 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Christmas Caroling" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (21)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 PCG
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction COINSNET - January 21, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW RK "Christmas Caroling" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Christmas Caroling", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2001 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search