20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "15 Years of the Senate" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 475. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

