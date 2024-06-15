Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 67,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "15 Years of the Senate" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 475. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

