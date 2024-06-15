Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2004 MW AN "15 Years of the Senate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 67,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2004 "15 Years of the Senate" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 475. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2004 "15 Years of the Senate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
