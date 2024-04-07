Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 45,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Krzemionki Opatowskie" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2012 "Krzemionki Opatowskie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
