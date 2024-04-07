20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Krzemionki Opatowskie" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

