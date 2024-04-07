Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "Krzemionki Opatowskie" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW ET "Krzemionki Opatowskie" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2012 "Krzemionki Opatowskie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

