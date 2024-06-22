Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Amber Route" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bertolami (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 760 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Amber Route", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2001 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search