Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,28 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2001 "Amber Route" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2001 "Amber Route", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
