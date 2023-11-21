20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

