20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 35,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
