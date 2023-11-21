Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2012 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search