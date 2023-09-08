10 Zlotych 2013 MW "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)