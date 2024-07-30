Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2013 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 800

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
