Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2013 MW "100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,0 g
- Pure silver (0,4164 oz) 12,95 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 28,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2013
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2013 "100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
