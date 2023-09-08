Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2013 MW "200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2013 "200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
