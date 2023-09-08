10 Zlotych 2013 MW "150th Anniversary - January Revolt" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "150th Anniversary - January Revolt" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1725 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)