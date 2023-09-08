Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2013 MW "Agnieszka Osiecka". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW "Agnieszka Osiecka" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW "Agnieszka Osiecka" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 28,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "Agnieszka Osiecka" with mark MW. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2013 "Agnieszka Osiecka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

