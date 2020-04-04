Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1991 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place May 24, 2003.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
