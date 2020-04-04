Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1991 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 1991 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 171,040,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1991 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place May 24, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1991 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1991 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1991 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1991 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

