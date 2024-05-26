Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 70,240,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
