5 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

