Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 99,024,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1999 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6660 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 95. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 5 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1999 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1999 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

