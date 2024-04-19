50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

