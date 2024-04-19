Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 125,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 50000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
