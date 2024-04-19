Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 125,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place November 23, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

