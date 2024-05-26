50 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2823 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS64 (2) Service GCN (1) NGC (2)