Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 116,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2823 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1992 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search