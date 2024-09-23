Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1992. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1992 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 820. Bidding took place June 19, 1999.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
