Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6604 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

