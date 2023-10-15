Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6604 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search