Copper-nickel commemorative coins 10000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

10000 Zlotych 1990The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1990 MW 15,164,000 5,000 0 8
10000 Zlotych 1991200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1991 MW 2,605,000 0 9
10000 Zlotych 1992Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1992 MW ET 0 10
