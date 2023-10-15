Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 15,164,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
