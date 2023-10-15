Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Nickel plated steel
  • Weight 9,47 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,605,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This steel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

