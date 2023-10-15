Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This steel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
