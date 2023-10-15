10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. This steel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (3) MS64 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)