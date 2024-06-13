Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,3 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

