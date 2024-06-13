Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
