Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern coins 10000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
10000 Zlotych 1990The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales1990 MW Nickel 500 - 0 221990 MW Copper-Nickel - 20 0 6
10000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1991 MW Nickel 500 0 30
10000 Zlotych 1992 PatternLadislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 39
