Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 10000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10000 Zlotych 1990

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1990 MW Nickel 500 - 0 221990 MW Copper-Nickel - 20 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

10000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW Nickel 500 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

10000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 39
Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination All Polish coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych
