Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 685 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

