Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 685 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
