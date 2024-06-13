Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1991 "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
