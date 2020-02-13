10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6)