Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage BU 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1378 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

