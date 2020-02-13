10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,6 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage BU 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.