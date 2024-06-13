Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2996 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1992 "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1992 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search