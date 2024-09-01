Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern coins 50000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

50000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 33
type-coin
type-coin

50000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 311991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

50000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
