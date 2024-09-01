Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern coins 50000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
50000 Zlotych 1990 PatternThe 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW Nickel 500 0 33
50000 Zlotych 1991 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 311991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 20
50000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1992 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
