Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,2473 oz) 7,6923 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

