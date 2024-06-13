Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,0 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search