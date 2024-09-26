2 Grosze 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)