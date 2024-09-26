Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 157,000,003

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2 Grosze 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
