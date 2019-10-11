Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 106,100,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

