20 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (3) Service NGC (4)