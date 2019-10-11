Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
