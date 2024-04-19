Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
