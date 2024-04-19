100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (14) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PGM (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Katz (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (6)

Wu-eL (1)