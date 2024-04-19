Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Siege of Tobruk 1941", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

