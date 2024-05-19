100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battles of Narvik 1940" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

