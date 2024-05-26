100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place March 24, 2016.

