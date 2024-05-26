Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place March 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

