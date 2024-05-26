Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Battle of Britain 1940" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place March 24, 2016.
