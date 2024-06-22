100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

