Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (4)
- Auction World (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (32)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search