Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

