100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (83) UNC (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (5) PF69 (18) PF68 (10) PF67 (3) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (26) Service NGC (29) PCGS (6) GCN (6)

Seller All companies

Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (7)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (32)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Teutoburger (1)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (6)