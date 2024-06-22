Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (32)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

